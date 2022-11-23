Prince Harry finally accepts Prince William’s proposed deal to end feud

Prince Harry accepts Prince William’s proposed deal to end feud

Prince of Wales Prince William has reportedly reached out to his estranged brother Prince Harry to heal their rift, it is claimed.



The Closer UK has claimed that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has accepted Prince William’s proposed deal to end their feud ahead of Christmas.

It will be the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

According to the report, Prince William contacted Harry on the suggestion of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

The report says: “William wants to clear the air with Harry and he's willing to talk to him. He wants him to sign an agreement that their conversations remain private."

Prince William reached out to Harry ahead of his and Kate Middleton’s US visit next month.

There were also reports Prince William and Kate Middleton could meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York.