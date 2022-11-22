Bhumi Pednekar spills the beans on character in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Bhumi Pednekar spills the beans on chatacter in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani.

The film, directed by Shashank, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Meanwhile, in the film, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the character of Vicky’s wife and her character name is Gauri Waghmare.

Speaking about her role, Bhumi says, "I’m actually thrilled that filmmakers can feel that I can really work hard and try and pull off any role that they offer me. That to me is the biggest validation for my work and my skill set as an artiste. My character in Govinda Naam Mera is me trying to do something disruptive again, trying to change it up again with each film and hopefully wowing people with my performance."

She further adds, "I hate to be put into a mould and I constantly look to challenge the status quo and do something subversive. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer. It’s just a tease of what to expect in the film. She is a firecracker of a woman, she is grey and I love her because she is just hilariously entertaining."

Bhumi has an interesting lineup of films that includes Afwaah, Bheed, The Lady Killer, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.