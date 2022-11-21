 
Monday November 21, 2022
Victoria Beckham spends time with her daughter Harper Seven Beckham as they step out for shopping

By Web Desk
November 21, 2022
Victoria Beckham steps out with Harper Seven for shopping in London

Victoria Beckham spends time with her little one Harper Seven Beckham as the mother-daughter duo stepped out shopping in Kensington High Street.

The wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham flaunted her slim figure in skintight black leggings paired with a matching hoodie.

Posh Spice sported a black baseball cap over her brunette tresses while donning white trainers for the shopping spree with her little girl.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Victoria carried a small black bag over her right shoulder while also holding a large brown shopping bag with her.

Meanwhile, Harper wore an oversized grey hoodie paired with black leggings as she walked a little behind her mother.