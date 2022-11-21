Victoria Beckham steps out with Harper Seven for shopping in London

Victoria Beckham spends time with her little one Harper Seven Beckham as the mother-daughter duo stepped out shopping in Kensington High Street.

The wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham flaunted her slim figure in skintight black leggings paired with a matching hoodie.

Posh Spice sported a black baseball cap over her brunette tresses while donning white trainers for the shopping spree with her little girl.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Victoria carried a small black bag over her right shoulder while also holding a large brown shopping bag with her.

Meanwhile, Harper wore an oversized grey hoodie paired with black leggings as she walked a little behind her mother.