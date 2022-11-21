Johnny Depp daughter told to acknowledge her privileges after ‘nepo baby’ remarks

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose Depp has been asked to acknowledge her privileges and roots after she slammed trolls for calling her a “nepo-baby.”

In a conversation with Elle, the Voyagers actor said that being a daughter of famed people may get you the job but you still have to work hard after landing the gig.

The comments of the actor-model did not sit well with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who said that people should “appreciate and know” the place they have come from.

“I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work hard for it’, but I would really love to see if you would have lasted through the first five years of my career,” the Vogue cover star wrote on her Instagram story.

“Not only being rejected, because I know you have an experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it (even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu),” she added in the now-deleted rant.

Ceretti continued: “But how about now being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you, from the warm seat of [their] Mercedes with [their] driver and [their] friend/assistant/agent taking care of [their] mental health?”

The Italian model further bashed Depp, without mentioning her name, saying, you “have no (expletive) idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you.”

“TAKES YEARS,” she penned. “You just get it free by day one.”

Before concluding, Ceretti said, “I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me.”

“I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view,” she added. “I know it’s not your fault but please, appreciate and know the place you came from."