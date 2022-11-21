England play practice matches in Abu Dhabi ahead of Test series in Pakistan

England cricket team. — AFP/File

ABU DHABI: The England cricket team is practicing in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Test series in Pakistan against the hosts, starting December 1.

The Englishmen will play practice matches for three days against England Lions before leaving for Pakistan for the upcoming Test series to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The practice matches will be played from November 23 to November 25, and the England squad will arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

The Green Shirts will play three matches against England. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi. The second Test will be held in Multan on Friday, December 9, while the final Test will be held in the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, December 17.

England toured Pakistan in September-October this year for a seven-match T20I series. The touring party won the series 4-3.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan

December 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.