Schedule of Pakistan’s men cricket team for 2023

KARACHI: Next year, 2023, seems to be fully packed for the Pakistan men’s cricket team with lots of domestic and international series and multi-nation events.
The international commitments of Pakistan team include seven Tests, 11 ODIs and eight T20Is in 2023.
Let’s take a look at the Pakistan men’s cricket team schedule for next year.
After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where Pakistan lost to England in the final, the Babar Azam-led unit are currently preparing for the Test series against England on home soil.
