 
close
Saturday November 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Schedule of Pakistan’s men cricket team for 2023

Green shirts will play more than 25 matches during the year

By Sports Desk
November 19, 2022
Pakistans Captain Babar Azam (2R) leads his players in the national anthem ahead of the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 final cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (2R) leads his players in the national anthem ahead of the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 final cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Next year, 2023, seems to be fully packed for the Pakistan men’s cricket team with lots of domestic and international series and multi-nation events.

The international commitments of Pakistan team include seven Tests, 11 ODIs and eight T20Is in 2023.

Let’s take a look at the Pakistan men’s cricket team schedule for next year.

December 2022 – January 2023

  • Pakistan v New Zealand (home) — Two Tests and three ODIs

January 2023

  • Pakistan v West Indies (home) — Three T20Is

April – May 2023

  • Pakistan v New Zealand (home) — Five ODIs and five T20Is

July 2023

  • Sri Lanka v Pakistan (away) — Two Tests

August 2023

  • Afghanistan v Pakistan (neutral) — Three ODIs

September 2023

  • Asia Cup in Pakistan

October – November 2023

  • ODI World Cup in India

December 2023 – January 2024

  • Australia v Pakistan (away) — Three Tests

After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where Pakistan lost to England in the final, the Babar Azam-led unit are currently preparing for the Test series against England on home soil. 