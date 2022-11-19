Schedule of Pakistan’s men cricket team for 2023

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (2R) leads his players in the national anthem ahead of the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 final cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Next year, 2023, seems to be fully packed for the Pakistan men’s cricket team with lots of domestic and international series and multi-nation events.



The international commitments of Pakistan team include seven Tests, 11 ODIs and eight T20Is in 2023.

Let’s take a look at the Pakistan men’s cricket team schedule for next year.

December 2022 – January 2023

Pakistan v New Zealand (home) — Two Tests and three ODIs

January 2023

Pakistan v West Indies (home) — Three T20Is

April – May 2023

Pakistan v New Zealand (home) — Five ODIs and five T20Is

July 2023

Sri Lanka v Pakistan (away) — Two Tests

August 2023

Afghanistan v Pakistan (neutral) — Three ODIs

September 2023

Asia Cup in Pakistan

October – November 2023

ODI World Cup in India

December 2023 – January 2024

Australia v Pakistan (away) — Three Tests

After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where Pakistan lost to England in the final, the Babar Azam-led unit are currently preparing for the Test series against England on home soil.