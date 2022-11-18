No change in England-Pakistan Test series schedule: sources

Elegant fifty — Pakistan's Babar Azam drives on the first day of the first Test against England at Old Trafford. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In good news for cricket fans, the schedule of England’s upcoming tour of Pakistan remains intact, sources said on Friday.

"The tour, which includes three-Test series next month, is likely to go ahead as scheduled," sources said.



The first Test match would be held in Rawalpindi on December 1 as scheduled, the sources said, adding that the second Test would be played in Multan on December 9 and the third was set for December 17 in Karachi.



Sources added that the PCB made this announcement after receiving a nod from the relevant authorities. It must be noted that Rawalpindi is bracing for PTI’s long march, currently rolling towards Islamabad, which is feared to disrupt daily life in the twin cities in the days to come.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) security team also cleared the security arrangements put in place by Pakistan. The security delegation reporting to the England Cricket Board is fully satisfied with the tour’s security, the sources added.

The England team will arrive in Pakistan on November 27 for the much-anticipated tour.

The series is important for Pakistan as they look to stay in the race for the World Test Championship Final.



The Baba Azam-led unit are currently in fifth place in the World Test Championship standings with 51.85% points won.

“Due to the World Test Championship, the series against England and New Zealand is important for us,” Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq told Geo News in an exclusive interview.

“We can stay in the race for the final by winning three or four matches during the upcoming series,” he added.

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each. The top two teams will compete in the final, which will be hosted by The Oval in June 2023.

Pakistan have not named their squad for the Test series so far.

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.