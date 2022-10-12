England announces squad for Pakistan tour, Livingstone, Jacks get maiden call

A representational image of England players. — ICC

LONDON: Will Jacks has earned his maiden call-up to the England Test side as the men's selection panel announced a 15-man squad for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan in December.

Jacks played a crucial part with both bat and ball this summer as Surrey won the County Championship Division One title.

Limited-overs middle-order batter Liam Livingstone, who is a regular in England's white-ball setup now, looks all set to make his Test debut after being called up to the squad for the first time since England’s tour of New Zealand in the spring of 2018.

Keaton Jennings has also returned to the squad after an absence of more than two years. He had an incredible summer with Lancashire as he emerged as the highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One, scoring 1,233 runs at an average of 72.52 with five centuries.

Stuart Broad, who is one of the key players for England in the red-ball format, hasn't even been considered for selection as he is expecting their first child with his partner towards the end of November.

Mark Wood and Jamie Overton are two other quicks who have been named to the squad. Wood will be featuring in Tests for the first time since March, whereas Overton has been named again after his impressive performance on his Test debut against New Zealand in the summer.

ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket Rob Key said: “We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005. It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side.

"The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series.

“I wish the players every success, especially those new to the squad and those returning after a period of time away.”

Ben Stokes, who also missed the T20I series in Pakistan, will make his maiden appearance in the South Asian country that too as England's Test team captain.

England will play three-match Test series; first in Rawalpindi, second in Multan and last in Karachi.

England Men’s Test squad for the Pakistan tour:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Schedule

First Test: Pakistan v England, December 1-5, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi



Second Test: Pakistan v England, December 9-13, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Third Test: Pakistan v England, December 17-21, National Stadium, Karachi