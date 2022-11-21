King Charles disappointed at Princess Anne, Prince Edward for showing support to Andrew

King Charles expressed disappointment at Princess Anne and Prince Edwards's alleged show of support for Prince Andrew after the duo attended a shooting party on the Duke Of York's invitation, reported Daily Express.

The publication reported that the monarch was also invited to the event before his 74th birthday but he refused to take part.

Citing a source Mail on Sunday reported, “King Charles was said to be displeased that Edward and Anne had been publicly meeting up with Andrew and wanted it made clear that he had not been part of the shoot. Anne and Edward had been privately concerned about Andrew and wanted to check on him.

“But Charles’s view is that he should not be in the public eye. His Majesty was not thrilled at all, " the source told the newspaper.

Daily Express reported that Prince Andrew is expected to be received by the King at Sandringham for Christmas - but will not be part of the Royal Family’s annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on the day itself.