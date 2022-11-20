King Charles ‘has nothing to live for’: ‘Sunk into depression’

King Charles reportedly ended up on the ‘verge of a nervous breakdown’ during the course of his first marriage to Princess Diana.
The depressive episode in question is during the years of his ‘loveless’ marriage to Princess Diana, the mother of his heir and spare.
King Charles’ depression reportedly reared its head once he came to terms with being in a ‘loveless’ marriage with the mother of his children, Princess Diana.
Royal author and biographer Christopher Andersen issued this shocking revelation in an interview with Fox News Digital.
According to the expert, Charles “had sunk into a deep depression” during the course of his first marriage and “was on the verge of a nervous breakdown” thinking “I have nothing to live for.”
This comes as King Charles became acutely aware of the repercussions of ‘getting out’ of his marriage and how, it may “have grave repercussions for his children, the royal family and the monarchy itself.”
