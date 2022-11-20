Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali enjoy a sunny beach day in Goa: Photos

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a close bond with each other, they both shared the screen in Coolie No.1.

Currently, Varun and Sara are in Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India 2022.

Earlier today, the two shared cute selfies on Instagram.

A while ago Varun took to his social media and shared a smiling selfie with Sara, and captioned hashtag 'iffi2022' with the sun and waves emoji.



On the other hand, Sara also shared the picture and captioned it as "Sea you @varundvn."

The film festival is set to kick off today in Goa. This year's opening ceremony will celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema and it will be followed by performances by Varun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara, Mrunal Thakur and others, as per reports of PinkVilla.

Varun's upcoming film Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon will be screened at the festival.