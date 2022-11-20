Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a close bond with each other, they both shared the screen in Coolie No.1.
Currently, Varun and Sara are in Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India 2022.
Earlier today, the two shared cute selfies on Instagram.
A while ago Varun took to his social media and shared a smiling selfie with Sara, and captioned hashtag 'iffi2022' with the sun and waves emoji.
On the other hand, Sara also shared the picture and captioned it as "Sea you @varundvn."
The film festival is set to kick off today in Goa. This year's opening ceremony will celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema and it will be followed by performances by Varun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara, Mrunal Thakur and others, as per reports of PinkVilla.
Varun's upcoming film Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon will be screened at the festival.
The newly-single star joins glam Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett at the 13th annual Governors Awards
King Charles left in a ‘nervous breakdown’ during the course of his marriage to Princess Diana
King Charles may be planning a very different holiday season for the royal family this year
Matthew Modine said that he wanted to do everything he could to make 'sure was safe'
King Charles III's aide reportedly received a £60,000 pay-off when he stepped down from his charity
Prince Andrew is once in hot waters and being slammed over his ties to the Bahrain royal family