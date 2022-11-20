Chris Hemsworth says haven't seen grandfather 'in years' amid shock Alzheimer’s prediction

Chris Hemsworth revealed he didn't see his grandfather "in years", who is also suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Thor star said, "I haven't seen him in a few years, but my other family members have and there are some days where he's quite joyful and gives you a big hug.



"But my mum was saying he's just a really friendly guy. I'm not sure he actually remembers much anymore and he slips in and out of Dutch, which is his original language, so he'll be talking Dutch and English and then a mash-up and then maybe some other new words as well."

The Extraction actor also revealed the potential risk of Alzheimer's didn't surprise him as the actor's grandfather also battled the same disease.

"Most of us, like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we'll figure it out," he said. "Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."



