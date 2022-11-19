Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing giant rewrite headaches’ for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly ended up ‘pushing’ Netflix to the brink of ‘giant rewrite headaches’.
This has been brought forward by an unnamed inside source close to the National Enquirer.
They began by addressing the ongoing issues and admitted, “They're known to be hugely demanding and entitled, insisting that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They're causing giant rewrite headaches for the folks behind the scenes.”
For those unversed, this has come shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being blacklisted from Hollywood’s inside circle.
