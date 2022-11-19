 
Saturday November 19, 2022
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘causing giant rewrite headaches’ for Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly started to cause major headaches with plans to ‘rewrite’

By Web Desk
November 19, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly ended up ‘pushing’ Netflix to the brink of ‘giant rewrite headaches’.

This has been brought forward by an unnamed inside source close to the National Enquirer.

They began by addressing the ongoing issues and admitted, “They're known to be hugely demanding and entitled, insisting that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They're causing giant rewrite headaches for the folks behind the scenes.”

For those unversed, this has come shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being blacklisted from Hollywood’s inside circle. 