Kate Middleton 'more compliant' approach registers 'respect for people'

Kate Middleton didn’t reflect any signs of ego during her recent trip to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre.

The Princess of Wales November 17 visited the centre and lauded the “amazing” work as she expressed: “Considering the trauma families are experiencing on a day-to-day basis, having a community centre like this provides a lifeline and opportunity.”

Body language expert Judi James told Express: “Kate’s body language here would be defined as response-based charismatic.

"Royals and celebrities often use ego-based charisma signals where they arrive showing high-ranking rituals of fame and status but Kate arrives looking so delighted to see and meet with her hosts that she makes them look like the important people in the transaction.”

“She does this by her open-mouthed hail of greeting, rather than the traditional royal smile of being greeted, and her eyes-down smile of thanks and the way she tucks her bag under her arm as she receives the tray with both hands.” She continued.

Judi added: “It’s a relaxed and more compliant approach that registers respect for the people she is meeting and the plight of their country.”