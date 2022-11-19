Drew Barrymore talks ‘life’s biggest liberation’ amid alcoholism struggles

Drew Barrymore has just worn her heart on her sleeve and addressed her growing pains after quitting alcohol.

The talk show host made these revelations in her own magazine titled DREW and started by addressing her struggles with alcohol.

She even explained “One of the bravest things you can do is slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you've found yourself stuck. For me, it was to stop drinking.”

“During the holidays, when we spend so much energy trying to measure up to the picture-perfect standards set by the Norman Rockwells of the world, I'd like for you to try to remember to give yourself a pass - a hug, as it were - and I will try, too.”

“Take a moment, take a breath, and give yourself a squeeze. We're all just doing our best out here. And that in and of itself is something to celebrate,” she also added.

Before signing off, Drew touched base on her “quiet, confident journey” inwards and claimed, “Now it’s been long enough where I’m in a lifestyle that I know is really working on a high road for my little journey, and there’s so much peace finally being had where there were demons."

This is not the first time the star has openly dished over her struggles with alcohol either, back in 2021, she admitted, “I’m gonna say something for the first time in a long time - I have not had a drink of alcohol in two-and-a-half years. It was something that I realised just did not serve me and my life.”