Shahid Kapoor shares glimpse of his ‘life’ through candid lens

Shahid Kapoor shares a picture of his family on his Instagram

Shahid Kapoor, being a real life Aditya from Jab We Met, shares an adorable glimpse of his ‘life’ through candid lens of his camera.

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid shared a blurry picture of his daughter playing with toys as her mom, Mira Kapoor bends down to take a peek at what she is making. While his son, Zain is seen making his way back towards the waves. Shahid seems to be resting on the sand as he captures the picture.

Shahid recently spoke about fatherhood in an interview. He called it a ‘life-changing experience’. He said, ‘My point of view has changed due to the presence of my kids in my life. When you have kids in your life you can’t think only from your point of view… a similar thing has happened to me. My approach towards life has changed.’





He further said, ‘Misha and Zain have taught me the true importance of parents. And I now completely believe that the actual importance of parents is realised by people only when they become parents themselves. We should never take them for granted.’

On the work front, Shahid will be making his OTT debut in Farzi.