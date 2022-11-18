Kim Kardashian snubs Pete Davidson on birthday amid Emily Ratajkowski dating rumours

Kim Kardashian failed to wish ex-beau Pete Davidson on birthday after he started dating Emily Ratajkowski.

The reality TV star is happy for her former boyfriend’s new romance with the model and “approves” of their budding romance.

A source spilled to Hollywood Life that the Skims founder remained in contact with the King of Staten Island actor even after they parted ways.

However, after finding out that he is now dating Emily, Kim did not wish the former Saturday Night Live star on his birthday as she is trying to keep her distance from him.

“She will always have nothing but love for him and she wishes him the best always, but they are no longer together. Of course, she hopes he has the happiest of birthdays ever,” the source shared.

“Kim’s all about being respectful so now that Pete’s dating Emily she will definitely not be trying to call him on his birthday," the insider noted.

The Kardashians star is "good with boundaries and she’s very cool with Emily, she thinks she’s great,” the insider revealed.

"There’s no drama” between the exes," the source clarified, saying, “It’s just easier to move on that way."