Bradley Cooper roped in to play Frank Bullitt in Steven Spielberg’s new original movie

Bradley Cooper has been confirmed to play Frank Bullitt in Steven Spielberg's original movie centered on the classic character played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller.

Deadline reported on November 17 that Bradley Coope has closed the deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story by famous director Steven Spielberg.

Aside from starring, Cooper is also going to produce the movie with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger. Spielberg and Krieger have worked together previously in Maestro.

Josh Singer is on board to write the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen will executive produce the new movie.



As per the sources, the film is still in development and is not going to be a remake of the Steven McQueen starrer but a fresh take on the classic character.

In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a no-nonsense cop who is on the hunt for a mob that killed his witness.

The role of Frank Bullitt served to be one of McQueen's most iconic roles. The movie also featured one of the best car chase scenes in cinema history.

Cooper is currently in post-production on Maestro, as he served as the director, whereas Spielberg produced the film along with Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Maestro starring Carey Mulligan will be released on Netflix in 2023. The Frank Bullitt movie, on the other hand, is still in development so there aren't many details to disclose.



