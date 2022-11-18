'Self-righteous' Prince William appalled at Prince Harry's behavior

Prince William is appalled at Prince Harry's general behavior, a source close to the Prince of Wales told a journalist.

Prince Harry moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.

According to many experts, the US-based royal couple's future relations depend on Prince Harry's book that released in March next year.

Journalist Simon Heffer while commenting on Harry book in The Telegraph said, "Prince William can be "self-righteous" and a "spoilt little *****" at times, although he has the Royal Family's interests at heart."

He said Referring Prince Harry's upcoming book is a "great concern" for the royal family.

Heffer wrote: "The Prince of Wales is reported to be appalled at his brother’s general behaviour, and that the book is going to appear at all.

"Although someone who knows Prince William says he can be 'a self-righteous and spoilt little-----', there is no doubt he has the best interests of The Firm at heart in deploring the Duke’s conduct."