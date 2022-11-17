King Charles III invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Christmas

King Charles III has reportedly sent an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to fly off to UK for Christmas,
The new monarch will reportedly continue an important tradition of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas as the Royal Family will come together for a dinner at Sandringham.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a royal expert dishes on the family’s plans for the upcoming ceremony. “Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family,” said Katei Nicholl.
"They do traditionally come together and that has always been at Sandringham and my understanding is that King Charles III is going to follow his mother's tradition and host a family Christmas at Sandringham this year,” Katie said.
The expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to the festival. “Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas.
“Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas,” she added. “But it's our understanding that they weren't coming over to the U.K. They will be spending the holiday season in California.”
Anya had to film some scenes for the final season of Peaky Blinders off-set remotely
Ellen Pompeo was captured in New York City while husband spent some time with a mystery woman in Malibu
Brooklyn failed to secure an Arsenal Football Club Academy scholarship when he was 15
Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles
India Lockdown's trailer makes audience relive the lockdown horrors
Keanu Reeves is chosen to play main lead in Jonah Hill's upcoming feature film 'Outcome'