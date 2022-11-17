 
Thursday November 17, 2022
Taylor Swift sparks Hunger Games return rumors

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour tickets ‘turned to gold’ and has caused fans to erupt into a frenzy

By Web Desk
November 17, 2022

File Footage

Taylor Swift has reportedly sparked the return of another Hunger Games with the ticket craze of her upcoming Eras tour.

These insights have been made by some of her fans who have been scrambling for a chance to see the star live.

The first fan poked fun at the entire situation and branded it akin to the Hunger Games.

They wrote, “The Taylor Swift ticket presale is proof that the Hunger Games could actually happen in real life.”

A second fan later chimed in and pointed out how “if anything will force ticketmaster to finally get their s–t together it’ll be hundreds of thousands of angry taylor swift fans willing to murder someone in cold blood for eras tour tickets.”