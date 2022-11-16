Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of Harper asking ‘big brother’ Romeo for help

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse of sweet interaction between her daughter Harper Seven Beckham and son Romeo Beckham.
Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer dropped a video on her story which shows her 11-year-old daughter asking her big brother to help her with math homework.
“Are you helping her with math homework?” Victoria says in the reel as she records the brother-sister interchange.
“How’s it going?” Posh Spice pokes fun at Romeo with another question after he replies positively to which he responds, “It’s really easy.”
Later in the video, Victoria can be heard laughing in the background after Romeo solves the math problem Harper needed help with.
“Are you sure you should be asking your big brother to help with math?!?” Victoria captioned the video as she playfully makes fun of her 20-year-old son.
Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton shares insight into her daughter's struggle to conceive her first child
King Charles could speak of his love life after his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Elon Musk has recently drawn widespread criticism over his troubled purchase and controversial revamp of Twitter
King Charles’ former courtiers made the princess’ life hell, said a former aide
Kate Middleton could be having troubles amid her new role as Princess of Wales
Jennifer Aniston will elaborate in a lot more detail about her IVF journey in her book, claims source