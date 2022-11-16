King Charles, Queen Camilla’s wedding cake goes up for auction

file footage

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005 after years of undercover romance and now, 17 years later, a slice of their wedding cake is up for auction.



According to Express UK, a royal wedding souvenir tin containing a slice of cake from the royal nuptials of then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles is expected to fetch up to £600 when it goes up at Keys auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk, next week.

The cake slice in question is from the couple’s large fruitcake that was put together for their historic wedding by Dawn Blunden, the owner at Sophisticake Cake Shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

As per the bakery’s own revelation, the cake was made with 1,080 eggs and 20 bottles of brandy, with Blunden sharing that the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, commissioned her for the cake after tasting samples she had sent him to sell in his Highgrove gift shop.

As per Blunden, the opportunity came to her after her son Darren, who had cooked for Charles, told him about his mother’s business.

“Several months later we were asked to attend a meeting at Clarence House in London to discuss the wedding cake. Having secured the commission, we were given just four weeks’ notice to plan, bake and decorate not only the huge wedding cake itself but 2,500 slices of additional cake for special commemorative tins, all the while keeping the whole thing secret!” Blunden said.

Tim Blyth of the Keys said of the auction: “With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history.”