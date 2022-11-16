BLACKPINK sets new Billboard chart record with 'Born Pink': Details inside

BLACKPINK achieves another milestone with the ongoing success of their latest album Born Pink.

On November 16, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Born Pink soared to the No. 118 spot on the Top Album chart for this week.

With this achievement, Born Pink ties with the BETWEEN 1&2 album by TWICE and became the second female artist to spend eight weeks on the Billboard chart this year.

Last month, BLACKPINK's mega-hit album Born Pink debuted at the top of the chart and became the first female K-pop group ever to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart.

Born Pink is the record-setter music video by BLACKPINK that was released on September 16, 2022.