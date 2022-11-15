Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham channel his famous parents David and Victoria in matching outfits

Every time Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham manage to treat their fans with pictures and videos and yesterday was just that day.

In the pictures, shared on DailyMail, Monday, the 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham and the actress, 27, can be seen in blue jeans with coordinating black tops and black shoes, as they stepped out in matching outfits for a visit to her dog adoption shelter.

The couple’s look takes their fans in the late 90s and early 2000s when David and Victoria famously used to wear matching outfits.

The lovebirds also hid their eyes behind matching pairs of wraparound sunglasses as they held hands.

Nicola wore a black leather jacket over a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of the shelter, Yogi’s House.

She helped set up the female-owned shelter that saves dogs at immediate risk of being put down.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn wore a black zip-up hoodie and donned a black baseball cap on top of his head.

Last year, the fashion designer, 48, explained why during a visit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She said: 'It just seemed like a really good idea at the time. It really did. I think there was a naïveté then, we didn't know about fashion.

'We were just having fun with it, which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be. I really wish I had the courage to do it more now.'

'And we were like, ''Hey, let's wear matching leather. ...And we did,' she said.