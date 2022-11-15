Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski romance is ‘in very early stages’: Insider

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's relationship is in the "early stages" as the duo has just started dating.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the former Saturday Night Live alum and the model “have been talking for a couple of months now.”

The lovebirds are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other,” the source said before revealing that mutual friends set up the duo.

The insider went on to share that the King of Staten Island star “makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Davidson and the Gone Girl actor both ended their relationships over the summer. The comedian called it quits with the reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

Whereas, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid infidelity rumours.

Speculations about the duo's romance began after an anonymous source spilled on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that they saw the pair together.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL," the message read.