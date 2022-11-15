King Charles scandalous phone call is not 'malice, says Camilla star

King Charles and Queen Consort have nothing to worry about The Crown 'tampongate' scene, says Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla in season five.
The scene, where Camilla and then-lover King Charles, were seen engaging in an intimate conversation over phone call, has raised many eye brows. Back in the days, the conversation was also leaked months after Charles divorced Diana.
Speaking to Sunday Times, Williams said she is “open to scrutiny from quarters that are far less careful and far more interested in malice and prurience than the show is.”
She added: “I don’t want to be contemptuous of people who get it confused, but it’s not a documentary.
“My mum’s a criminal barrister and she always said, ‘Were you there? Were you in the room? Did you see it happen? No, then everything is hearsay,’ ”
Speaking about the critics, Williams said: “The word ‘malice’ has come up, but I don’t think there is anything malicious in what is being captured.”
“The result will only be good for Charles and Camilla because the show is about how these personal events have a bearing on the Crown. And that is a very well researched and balanced view”.
Kourtney Kardashian thanks Travis Barker for existing in her life
Julia Fox talks about learning the importance of aging in Hollywood
A British tabloid has come under fire online for using a 'disgustingly photoshopped' image of Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian wants to shed more weight in order to achieve her 'ideal' weight goal, claims source
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that the British Royal Family reached out to him after the death of his newborn son
Prince Harry was recently praised for his ‘respectful’ appearance at the USS Arizona Memorial