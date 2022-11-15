King Charles scandalous phone call is not 'malice, says Camilla star

King Charles and Queen Consort have nothing to worry about The Crown 'tampongate' scene, says Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla in season five.

The scene, where Camilla and then-lover King Charles, were seen engaging in an intimate conversation over phone call, has raised many eye brows. Back in the days, the conversation was also leaked months after Charles divorced Diana.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Williams said she is “open to scrutiny from quarters that are far less careful and far more interested in malice and prurience than the show is.”

She added: “I don’t want to be contemptuous of people who get it confused, but it’s not a documentary.

“My mum’s a criminal barrister and she always said, ‘Were you there? Were you in the room? Did you see it happen? No, then everything is hearsay,’ ”

Speaking about the critics, Williams said: “The word ‘malice’ has come up, but I don’t think there is anything malicious in what is being captured.”

“The result will only be good for Charles and Camilla because the show is about how these personal events have a bearing on the Crown. And that is a very well researched and balanced view”.