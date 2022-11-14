Britney Spears 'felt like' father Jamie 'was trying to kill' her during conservatorship

Britney Spears called her estranged father Jamie Spears as she marked one-year jubilee of the end of her 13-year conservatorship on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Toxic singer, 40, turned to her Instagram and slammed her father, whom she's currently suing for conservator abuse.

In her length post, the Criminal singer said, “I've spoken about it several times, have proof, and witnesses of what he did,” and revealed that “it felt like my dad was trying to kill me.”

She further shared how she was forced to work “seven days a week” and said, “I have proof of all of it. spoke about it live in court during Covid [on June 23, 2021]. Nope it's not a big deal! I mean my mom [Lynne] laughed and said, "I'm so happy the judge didn't stand you up for three hours in your room this time then cancel on you like she did last time!"

Spears shared that October 19, 2021 was the first time she got her very own ATM card to make purchases by herself in “nearly 15 years,” which was a “pretty big deal” for her.

Spears revealed that she aim to “end the system” she was forced to be in and hopes that those involved don't 'get to walk away like they did nothing. ''I truly believe anyone going though that situation would have never made it,' the Hold Me Closer singer stated.

“If I was valued and respected, then my father would be locked up in two seconds! People say you will have to put up a lot of money and sue and sit for hours and not be able to use my feet again when I want to run outside, no thank you, to prove these allegations are true! I will never put up more money and to go to court to see if my dad gets prosecuted! I choose to smile and put it in my family's face until the day I die,” she concluded.