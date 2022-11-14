Teaser for Paramount+ 'Yellowstone' spin-off series '1923' is out now

Paramount+ brings a spin-off of Yellowstone, titled 1923, the series is all set to debut on the platform on December 18, 2022.
The streaming network has shared the teaser of 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who are playing the head of Dutton's family Jacob and Cara.
“Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the teaser. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”
The new series will be based on two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each.
1923 was set in the West of the early 20th century, the show revolves around Duttons family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition.
The forthcoming spinoff is the second prequel series for Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone, following 1883.
In addition to that, a third spinoff, titled 6666 which is set in present-day Texas, is also in production and will premiere on Paramount Network.
