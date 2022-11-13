Katy Perry on daily ‘amazing’ routine with daughter Daisy: 'I make her lunch’

Katy Perry has given fans a glimpse into her busy parenting schedule sharing that she is 'loving life' since welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom back in 2020.

The songstress, 38, shares the tot with fiancé Orlando Bloom and detailed her daily routine that despite being a global superstar - she still does the school run and makes the lunches.

Discussing her routine, the Firework singer revealed that she works spending time with her daughter around performances, often picking the youngster up from pre-school straight from a stage show.

The star and her actor beau keep their family life fairly private, rarely sharing their daughter Daisy as they keep her away from their respective social media accounts.

But chatting to E! News earlier this week, Katy shared that her daughter is now attending preschool 'here and there'.

It makes me so happy to take her preschool. I drop her off and I say, "Mommy's gonna go. I'll be right back"', explained Katy.

Jesting that she 'plays a show in Las Vegas before returning for the school errand, the star continued: 'And then I come back and she's asleep. I make her lunch—I cut off the crusts don't worry.'

Admitting that she often turns up to pick Daisy in a glamorous make-up look, Katy concluded that she 'loves' the routine, sharing: 'I'm loving life, it's amazing'.

Orlando is currently spending time away from the couple's Beverly Hills home as he films for a new project in Budapest.