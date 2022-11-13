Kate Middleton 'single-handedly' showcases her influence in 49-second-clip

Kate Middleton has the world acknowledging her art as the new Princess of Wales demonstrated her influence the monarchy in a short video clip.

The Princess of Wales was spotted talking to a three-year-old boy Akeem during her visit to Colham Manor Children’s Centre.

As the video went viral on social media, royal expert Daniela Elser said: “Kate, Princess of Wales is no ordinary person and in exactly 49 seconds this week she managed to single-handedly remind the world that she has saved, and continues to save, the monarchy.”

Writing for news.com.au, she continued: “On paper, this all might sound a bit dull, but the video proves that this is exactly the sort of moment that royal aides must fantasise about – the perfect alchemy of a member of the House of Windsor on sparkling, perfect form; the awesome power of social media and a very cute child thrown into the mix.

“It was, quite simply, adorable and heart-melting. But, once everyone has stopped making ‘awww …’ sounds, let’s consider what this moment really drives home, and that is; how stuffed the royal family would be without Kate.

“Think about it. Imagine, just for a moment, that Prince William had picked some other university girlfriend, say some aristocrat with a triple-barrelled surname, a burning passion for all things equine and whose family could trace their lineage back to the Doomsday Book, to be his wife.

“Sure, she’d probably turn up and shake hands with a certain stolid dependability like a certain new Queen we all know, but she would not have that elusive, rare star quality that Kate does,” she added.