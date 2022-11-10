'The Crown' season 5 ‘celebrates’ the Queen, says Imelda Staunton amid plotline criticism

The Crown season five debuted on Netflix on Wednesday (Nov.9).
Imelda Staunton, who plays the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in the latest installment of the royal series, insisted that the new season “celebrates” Her Majesty.
Amid recent accusations of inaccuracy and criticisms of story, Staunton, 66, claimed at the heart of the program is to show why people admired the Queen for “keeping her promise” to the public.
Staunton, who took over the role from Olivia Colman, shared that Queen Elizabeth became a big part of her life during filming and revealed she was “inconsolable” upon her passing.
At the premiere event of The Crown, held in London on Wednesday, Staunton walked the red carpet in a black suit and tie, paired with a white shirt and high-waisted cigarette pants.
The Crown season five follows the royal family through a number of turbulent events, including the Windsor Castle fire and the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
