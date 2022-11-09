Arbaaz Khan says he and ex-wife Malaika Arora have learnt to accept each other's choices

Arbaaz Khan discussed his relationship with his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, in a recent interview and said that they have both become much more accepting and have learned to respect each other's choices, according to Hindustan Times.
Arbaaz shared that both of them have matured a lot over the years and have learnt to accept and appreciate each other's choices. Arbaaz said that their common interest is their child.
Arbaaz said, "We’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… a lot of things."
He further added, "We’ve got to move on in life... we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted."
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got married in 1998 and announced their divorce after 18 years of marriage in 2017. They have a 20-year-old son named Arhaan Khan.
