Prince Andrew cracks jokes amid reports of getting ‘teary’ at King Charles snub

Prince Andrew was spotted getting cheery with a postman during a horseriding session on Monday, November 7, just a day after reports suggested that he was left ‘teary-eyed’ at brother King Charles plans to snub him from royal life.
The disgraced Duke of York, who was forced into a sort of royal exile over his links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his involvement in a sex abuse scandal, was seen sharing a joke with a postman while out horse riding in Windsor.
Andrew and his groomsman were spotted chatting with a postman as they passed a Royal Mail van, with the duke looking particularly chirpy despite rain dampening their horseriding, as per Express UK.
The sighting came hot on the heels of reports that Charles had made it clear to Prince Andrew during a meeting between the royal brothers in Septembers, days before Queen Elizabeth’s death, that he would never return to royal life.
The Mail on Sunday quoted an insider revealing, “Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back.”
Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH styling and military roles in January this year before settling the sex abuse case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.
