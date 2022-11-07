Prince William says ‘it’s important’ to have ‘support’ of friends

Prince William recently weighed in on the importance of having supportive people in life during a difficult time.

Amidst his candid conversation about football and mental health with English players Harry Kane and Declan Rice, the father-of-three said: “Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together through adversities.”

Prince William continued: “And I definitely got loads of friends whose relationship started off in a team, fighting for each other and wanting to do the best for each other and the team, so it's really important that we have those moments, those people in life, that give us that support.”

"Because there is going to be plenty of times when it's not okay and in those moments you can say listen, let's have a beer, let's sit down and chat or let's have a cup of tea and have a natter about it because I've got something on my chest, or I am bothered by this or maybe things didn't quite go as you hoped, and having those people in life is really important,” he added.