Ashley Roberts steps outside in style with Strictly’s Janette Manrara

Ashley Roberts put on a stylish display in a black mini dress as she hit up a luxury London night-out hotspot with her pal Janette Manrara.
On Saturday night the 36-year-old Pussycat Doll stuck to a simple look as she strutted through the central London streets before heading into the French restaurant Bagatelle in Mayfair.
Wearing a mini black dress skimming her thighs, the Heart FM star kept warm with a black crocodile leather blazer.
She slipped her feet into a pair of quirky blue, white, and black python print heeled knee-high boots, adding some height to her stature.
Looking excited for the night ahead, Ashley wore her hair in its signature style, with her bouncy blonde tresses framing her face perfectly with her fringe.
Over on Instagram, Ashley posted a fun dance video to her 702,000 followers showing her and Janette busting a move.
Captioned 'Sister Susan gets down like that, the pair dance to a party tune ahead of their girl's night out.
