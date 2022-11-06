Harry Styles ‘devastated’ as he announces LA shows postponement

Harry Styles has postponed cancelled three Los Angeles concert dates just hours before he was set to take the stage at The Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The Watermelon Sugar singer 28, revealed the news via his Instagram Story and cited the ongoing flu as the reason for the last-minute postponements.

He was scheduled to perform Saturday, November 5, Sunday, November 6, and Monday, November 7, at the 70,000-seat arena. All three concerts have been rescheduled for January.



Styles was also forced to cancel Friday evening's LA show due to 'band illness,' according to a tweet published by the venue.

As part of the North American leg of his 'Love On Tour,' Styles is headlining a 15-night residency at The Kia Forum. It kicked off on October 31.

'Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since,' Harry's statement began.

'I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible.'

'Until very recently I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show I would.'

Photo credits: DailyMail

'I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.'

'The shows on November 5th, 6th, 7th will be postponed until January 26th, 27th, 29th 2023. Everything else will play as planned.'

'I can't wait to see you then, and I'm so sorry. All my love,' he wrote in closing. 'H.'