Priyanka Chopra experiences nostalgia as she visits home 'nothing like coming home'

Priyanka Chopra came back to India after 3 years in Mumbai from the US to promote her hair care brand.

Taking to Instagram, PeeCe posted a video giving her fans glimpses inside her makeup room as she got ready for the first event in Mumbai, hours after arriving from Los Angeles.

The clip showed Priyanka getting ready for an event wearing a white outfit. As she sat in her car after the event, Priyanka said, "This is so nice to be home. So nice to see Babul Nath, Churchgate."





Priyanka wrote, "And it’s a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There’s really is nothing like coming home.

These last couple of days, I’ve been so moved by all the love & support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if weren’t for all of you that showed up and my team, I don’t know where I’d be!

Further she added, So thank YOU and @mynykaa for turning my dream into a reality! Can’t wait to be back!! So Until we meet again… alvida. P.S. We are in the TOP 10 brands on #Nykaa out of 4000+ brands!!! Top 5 in the metros!! Yayyy Team."

Priyanka will be seen in the project of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. She will feature in the movie along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.