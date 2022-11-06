Prince Andrew told to 'go off' and have 'good life' by King Charles

Prince Andrew public life is doomed, he was told by King Charles ahead of Queen's death.
An insider reveals the Duke of York was 'tearful' when he was told he could no longer return to his royal duties and his public life had ended for good.
"Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal," the source told the Mail on Sunday.
"At the meeting Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end.
"He was told: 'You have to accept this.'"
Andrew's fate changed months after he settled his civil lawsuit with American Virginia Giuffre outside court.
Andrew's snub will especially be seen next Sunday (November 13) as the rest of the royal family members will mark Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph.
