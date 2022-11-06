Aaron Carter was ‘ready for new chapter’ before unexpected death

Aaron Carter was looking towards new beginnings as the singer listed his house for sale a month before he passed away at his house in Lancaster, California on November 5th, 2022.

According to the People Magazine, October 29, 2022, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter.

“Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," wrote Carter. “This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

The I Want Candy hitmaker initially listed the property for sale on September 30th, 2022, for $829,900 before slashing $30,000 from the price just over a week before his death.

According to TMZ, Carter was found dead Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told People Magazine a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify the victim.

The former popstar, 34, best known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, shared a 11-month-old son Prince with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

The youngest brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, was looking to for new beginnings as he expressed to People in 2018 about his desire for children and ‘lots of stability’.

"I'm going to be a good father. I know it," he said. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."