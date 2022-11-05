Maya Ali bags ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year Award’ at DIAFA 2022

Pakistani actress Maya Ali is over the moon after receiving the Pakistani Actress of the Year Award for her exceptional acting at Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards 2022 in Dubai on Friday.



In a short video clip shared by freelance writer Sadiq Saleem, Maya looked stunning in emerald green long dress as she said she’s “speechless” after being honoured with this award.

The actress thanked DIAFA for “honouring” and “recognising’ her work in her acceptance speech as well as she sent love to all her fans back home in Pakistan who made this happen for her.

Reportedly, three days ago, DIAFA took to Instagram and posted a photo of Teefa in Trouble actress.



Sharing the post, they captioned it, “Pakistan. This is for you! Announcing this year’s recipient of the Pakistani Actress of the Year award.”

According to DIAFA’s official website, “the award is a unique annual red carpet and awards ceremony that honours distinguished Arab personalities and celebrities from all around the world, in recognition of their achievements and contributions towards committees and society’s betterment”.



Meanwhile, DIAFA began in 2017 and had held four award shows till now. Previously, Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly were awarded for their contribution in the entertainment industry.