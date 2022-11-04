Daniel Craig ‘hated’ being famous: Deets inside

Daniel Craig has opened up about his hatred of the spotlight he was put under after being cast as James Bond in 2006, and still finds fame 'foreign'.

Craig who played Bond in five films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Diewas the Tribute Honoree at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival last week where Stephen Colbert hosted a conversation at the New Jersey Performing Arts Centre.

According to GVN, Daniel said: 'I used to hate it, but I think that was fame I didn't like. I had to get used to being famous which is still so foreign to me.'

'Everybody f*****g hated me,' Daniel joked of the public reaction to his casting.

The Chester native bade farewell to the role in 2021's No Time To Die, with the likes of Henry Cavill, Regé Jean-Page, and Tom Hardy leading favourites to play 007 next.

Daniel was recently made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George on Tuesday - the same honour held by his iconic big-screen character James Bond.

The film star received the honour from Princess Royal in the investiture at Windsor Castle in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.

The Royal Family's official Twitter account shared a photo of Daniel receiving his honor, alongside the famous Bond movie line: 'We've been expecting you.'

Daniel starred in the most recent five Bond movies from 2006 before ending his reign in the 2021 movie No Time To Die.

While in character as 007, he made a famous appearance alongside the Queen in a sketch to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.



