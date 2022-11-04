Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan packed on PDA as they step out in LA

Casey Affleck showered love on his ladylove Caylee Cowan in romance-filled pictures captured as they attended the amfAR Gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night and they appeared more in love before leaving together.

In the pictures posted by Daily Mail, the 47-year-old actor posed with his 24-year-old actress girlfriend and can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they packed on the PDA and enjoyed a smooch.



The actor first met Cowan in January 2021 and started dating at some point later that year and they certainly seemed to be quite the happy couple on the red carpet.

Affleck donned a black t-shirt under a black button-down cardigan sweater for the event.

The Gone Baby Gone star completed his look with a pair of white Cariuma sneakers for the annual event.

On the other hand, Cowan slayed in a stunning orange minidress that fell just above her knees with a matching belt.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The actress accessorized with silver earrings as she posed with her boyfriend of nearly two years.

Casey and Caylee were just a few of the celebs in attendance for the 12 Annual amfAR gala.

The star-studded is a fundraiser for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs, with last year's bash raising $1.7 million.



