BTS' Jin, Coldplay collab 'The Astronaut' MV sets new sales record

BTS' Jin and Coldplay collaboraton music video The Astronaut achieves another milestone.

On November 4, Soompi reported that BTS Jin and British rock band Coldplay co-wrote collab single The Astronaut sales surpassed over 7 lac copies in the first week of its release.



The Astronaut sold an impressive total of 770,126 copies, according to Hanteo Chart, and became the third solo artist to sell more than 7 lac copies in Hanteo history.

The albums by solo artists were to sell more copies in their first week than The Astronaut was Lim Young Woong's IM HERO and EXO's Baekhyun's Bambi.

In addition, The Astronaut also soared in many countries' iTunes charts all over the world.