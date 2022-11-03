Jennifer Lopez sets internet on fire with latest photoshoot

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez sent temperature soaring after she dropped latest snaps from her photoshoot wearing gorgeous black nightwear.



The Marry Me star looked breathtakingly beautiful as she posed for the snaps on the sofa donning black satin pajamas paired with a short-sleeve robe.

The Hollywood diva slayed the look with utter perfection while holding a pen in her hand as a notebook is placed in front of her in pictures dropped on Instagram.

Adding a splash of dazzle to her ensemble, Lopez wore a necklace that read "Mrs." and kept her makeup very minimal for the shoot.

“I’ve Been Thinkin’ … comfy cozy writing session today,” Ben Affleck’s wife captioned the stunning photos.

Lopez tied the knot with Hollywood heartthrob in a low-key wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July this year.

Following this, the lovebirds threw a lavish three-day ceremony to celebrate their union with their kids, family, and friends in Georgia.