Netflix drops trailer of 'Dead to Me' season 3, release date, cast list

Netflix Dead to Me is all set to hit the streaming giant with its third and final season on November 17, 2022.

The main protagonists of Dead to Me Jen and Judy Dodge are gearing to conceal the truth behind a murder in the forthcoming season of the show.

Dead to Me is a dark comedy series that follows the friendship of Jen played by Christina Applegate and Judy played by Linda Cardellini, who met each other while they both were grieving their recently killed partners.

Judy’s fiancé Steve played by James Marsden was killed when he was hit by Judy’s car.

In the final season of the series Jen and Judy will return to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that's above the law.

The story will take a thrilling turn when the FBI will take over Steve’s murder case and Jen will be confronted with the consequences of the alleged killing.

Check out the Trailer

Cast

Christina Applegate

Linda Cardellini

Luke Roessler

Sam McCarthy

Brandon Scott

Diana Maria Riva

Garret Dillahunt

The executive producer to the series is Feldman along with Applegate, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell. While Cardellini serves as co-executive producer.