Verdict reserved on admissibility of plea for Imran Khan's removal as PTI chair

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/@ImranKhanPTI

The Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved its verdict on the admissibility of a plea against PTI Chairman Imran Khan holding the post of party chairman.



The plea was filed by advocate Muhammad Afaq, who contended that Khan has become ineligible to hold the party chairman's post after being disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the constituency NA-95. He requested the court to order Khan be removed from the position of party chairman.

The ECP, Khan and others have been made respondents in the case.

The verdict was reserved during a hearing conducted by Justice Sajid Mehmood.

During the hearing, the court directed the petitioner's lawyer to read Article 63(1) under which Khan has been disqualified.

The lawyer maintained that Khan cannot retain the party chair's post anymore under Article 62 and 63.

At this, Justice Sethi directed the lawyer to convince the court on his argument.

The lawyer requested the court to issue notices to the respondents if not granting interim relief to him.

At this, Justice Sethi remarked that the court is reserving the verdict on maintainability of the plea for now.