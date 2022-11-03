LHC hears plea to remove Imran as PTI chairman today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed for hearing a petition seeking removal of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the position of party chairman.

LHC Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi will hear the petition today (Thursday), moved by advocate Muhammad Afaq. The federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others have been made respondents in the petition. The petitioner stated that Imran Khan has been disqualified from NA-95.

After the ECP’s decision, Imran Khan has become ineligible for the party chairmanship, the petitioner added. Imran Khan should be ordered to be removed from the position of party chairman, the petitioner implored the court.