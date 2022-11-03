 
Prince Harry's memoir could be a starting point to repair his relationship with royal family

Prince Harry could surprise all with his memoir

By Web Desk
November 03, 2022
Prince Harry's memoir, which will hit the shelves early next year, could mark a starting point to try to fully repair his relationship with the Royal Family.

“I can’t see that things are going to be very easy after January 10. But perhaps once Harry’s got it all out there, maybe it could mark a starting point to try to fully repair their relationship," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!.

Jennie added: "I don’t think Harry’s a vindictive man and I don’t think he would hurt his family unnecessarily or wilfully. But I think Harry wants closure and I think [members of the royal family] are going to be the collateral damage in his journey towards that closure."

According to some, the book would have some explosive claims about the Firm.

It is also being claimed that Prince Harry's memoir will make difficult reading – not only for King Charles III but the entire Royal Family.