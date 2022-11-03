Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘horrify’ Royal Family: ‘Ignored them out of existence’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would’ve been considered ‘nonexistent’ by Queen Mother.



These claims have been brought to light by royal expert Hugo Vickers in his interview with The Sun.

He began by addressing the Queen Mother’s alleged take to the actions of his great-grandson and told the outlet, “I think the Queen Mother would have been absolutely horrified in regards to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah.”

“Fundamentally a lot of things that were said in there that were not true and very easy to disprove. I'm sure she would be very unhappy.”

“The Queen Mother was always someone who if she were unhappy or saw something she didn't like she would just blank it out and just wouldn't refer to it. It didn't happen or the person didn't exist.

“This was the attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Windsor - she just didn't bother with them. They just didn't exist to her at all.”

“I think that’s how she would also feel about Meghan and Harry - they would be ignored, they would be blanked. You wouldn’t have been able to get much out of her about what she thought about them.”

Royal expert Christopher Warwick also addressed the Queen Mother’s take to public confrontation and admitted to MyLondon, “The public perception of the Queen Mother was of this little old lady in her crossover bodices, her floaty chiffons, her feathered hats but, as we all know, she was an iron fist in a velvet glove which is why, of course, the Queen was aware of what Mummy would have thought.”

“There is a lovely story that I was told that the Queen and her mother were arriving at some do and they were obviously having words between them in the car because when the door was opened the Queen Mother had just said 'Darling, who do you think you are?' and the Queen was heard to say 'I'm the Queen, Mummy. I'm the Queen.”